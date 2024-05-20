Sinful Crepes Boynton Beach
SAVORY CREPES
- 4 CHEESE
Monterey Jack or Emmental, Brie, feta, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato onions$14.90
- BUILD YOUR OWN SAVORY
Build your own savory crepe adding veggies, cheeses, sauces and proteins$6.90
- BURGER
Black Angus ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions$13.90
- CANNIBAL
cheese, Black Angus ground beef, pepperoni, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions$15.90
- CRAZY CHEESY BEEF
Monterey Jack, roasted beef, blue cheese, feta, lettuce, tomato, onions$13.90
- HAWAIIAN
cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce tomatoes, onions$10.90
- LA DIJONNAISE
Cheese, fava beans, caramelized onion, sour cream, chicken, ancient mustard$14.90
- LA PARISIENNE
cheese, roasted beef, Swiss cheese, mayo or mustard, cornichons, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$11.90
- LA PETITE DEJ'
cheese, 2 eggs, bacon, ham, sour cream with chives, creamy curry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$15.90
- L’OMELETTE
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions$12.90
- MERGUEZ
cheese, shakchouka (Tunisian vegetable stew), sunny egg, merguez (beef and lamb sausage), potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$16.90
- NORMANDY
cheese, Brie, candied apples, mushrooms, 1 egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$14.90
- PACHANGA
cheese, chicken, ham, jalapeños, grilled mini sweet peppers + ancho chipotle, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$14.90
- TARTIFLETTE
cheese, potato, sour cream, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$12.90
- TUNISIAN
cheese, tuna harissa cream, kalamata olives, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$12.90
- VEGGIE
cheese, mushrooms, potatoes, grilled mini sweet peppers, sun dried tomatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$11.90
