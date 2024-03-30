Sinful Crepes Pompano Beach
SIGNATURE SAVORY CREPES
- 4 CHEESE$11.90
Monterey Jack or Emmental, Brie, feta, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato onions
- BUILD YOUR OWN SAVORY$5.90
Build your own savory crepe adding veggies, cheeses, sauces and proteins
- BURGER$11.90
Black Angus ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions
- CANNIBAL$13.90
cheese, Black Angus ground beef, pepperoni, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions
- CRAZY CHEESY BEEF$11.90
Monterey Jack, roasted beef, blue cheese, feta, lettuce, tomato, onions
- HAWAIIAN$9.90
cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce tomatoes, onions
- LA DIJONNAISE$13.90
Cheese, fava beans, caramelized onion, sour cream, chicken, ancient mustard
- LA PARISIENNE$10.90
cheese, roasted beef, Swiss cheese, mayo or mustard, cornichons, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- LA PETITE DEJ'$12.90
cheese, 2 eggs, bacon, ham, sour cream with chives, creamy curry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- L’OMELETTE$11.90
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions
- MERGUEZ$14.90
cheese, shakchouka (Tunisian vegetable stew), sunny egg, merguez (beef and lamb sausage), potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- NORMANDY$12.90
cheese, Brie, candied apples, mushrooms, 1 egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- PACHANGA$12.90
cheese, chicken, ham, jalapeños, grilled mini sweet peppers + ancho chipotle, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- TARTIFLETTE$11.90
cheese, potato, sour cream, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- TUNISIAN$10.90
cheese, tuna harissa cream, kalamata olives, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- VEGGIE$9.90
cheese, mushrooms, potatoes, grilled mini sweet peppers, sun dried tomatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
SWEET CREPES/WAFFLES
SIGNATURE DESSERTS
DRINKS
- ALOE VERA$4.90
- APPLE CIDER$4.90
- ICED TEA$3.00
- WATER FLAT$3.00
- WATER SPARKLING$3.90
- CLUB SODA$2.90
- COLA$2.90
- DIET COLA$2.90
- GINGER ALE$2.90
- LEMONADE$2.90
- ORANGE$2.90
- PINK LEMONADE$2.90
- COKE$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- COKE ZERO$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- SPRITE ZERO$3.00
- GINGER ALE$3.00
- APPLE JUICE$3.90
- CRANBERRY JUICE$3.90
- FRESH ORANGE JUICE$6.00
- GRAPEFRUIT JUICE$3.90
- ORANGE JUICE$3.90
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$3.90
- AMERICANO$3.00
- CAPPUCINO$4.00
- CAPPUCINO CHOCOLATE$4.00
- CHOCOLATE$4.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$3.00
- ESPRESSO$3.00
- ESPRESSO CHOCOLATE$4.00
- GREEN TEA$3.00
- LATTE$4.00
- MACCHIATO$3.00
- MOCHA$3.00
- TEA$3.00