Sinful Crepes
We are an authentic French gourmet creperie, offering a large variety of both sweet and savory crepes. Our toppings and sauces are homemade according to traditional French recipes.
Crêpes
Crêpe is a very thin type of pancake, originating in Normandy, France. There are two main varieties: sweet crêpes (crêpes sucrées) and savory galettes (crêpes salées). The recipe for Normandy Crepe is a true secret well kept by Normans. It is a recipe that has been passed from generation to generation.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Reviews
Absolutely amazing! The crepes were huge and stuffed full. The owners were fabulous. Best crepes I've ever had.
This place!! SINFUL CREPES- “He and she” are very special hosts... Be sure to try one of their crepes, enjoying French music and a decorated and relaxed atmosphere.
Sinful Crepes delivers an unparalleled crepe experience! These crepes are nothing short of amazing—by far the best I've ever had in my life. The flavors are sinful in the best possible way, leaving my taste buds in awe. A must-try for any crepe enthusiast