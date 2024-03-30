A friendly and cosy environment

Welcome to

Sinful Crepes

Order Online
Image

Sinful Crepes

We are an authentic French gourmet creperie, offering a large variety of both sweet and savory crepes. Our toppings and sauces are homemade according to traditional French recipes.

View Menu

Learn more about Sinful Crepes

  • Complete breakfast
    Crêpes

    Crêpe is a very thin type of pancake, originating in Normandy, France. There are two main varieties: sweet crêpes (crêpes sucrées) and savory galettes (crêpes salées). The recipe for Normandy Crepe is a true secret well kept by Normans. It is a recipe that has been passed from generation to generation.

    View Menu
  • Image
    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Order online

See What We're Cooking Up

  • Image
  • Image
  • Image
Image

Welcome to Sinful Crepes

View Menu

Reviews

  • Absolutely amazing! The crepes were huge and stuffed full. The owners were fabulous. Best crepes I've ever had.

    Kendra Houser

  • This place!! SINFUL CREPES- “He and she” are very special hosts... Be sure to try one of their crepes, enjoying French music and a decorated and relaxed atmosphere.

    Katherine Aguilar

  • Sinful Crepes delivers an unparalleled crepe experience! These crepes are nothing short of amazing—by far the best I've ever had in my life. The flavors are sinful in the best possible way, leaving my taste buds in awe. A must-try for any crepe enthusiast

    Antonio Bustamante

1 / 2