Menu
SAVORY CREPES
- 4 CHEESE
Monterey Jack or Emmental, Brie, feta, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato onions$14.90
- BUILD YOUR OWN SAVORY
Build your own savory crepe adding veggies, cheeses, sauces and proteins$6.90
- BURGER
Black Angus ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions$13.90
- CANNIBAL
cheese, Black Angus ground beef, pepperoni, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions$15.90
- CRAZY CHEESY BEEF
Monterey Jack, roasted beef, blue cheese, feta, lettuce, tomato, onions$13.90
- HAWAIIAN
cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce tomatoes, onions$10.90
- LA DIJONNAISE
Cheese, fava beans, caramelized onion, sour cream, chicken, ancient mustard$14.90
- LA PARISIENNE
cheese, roasted beef, Swiss cheese, mayo or mustard, cornichons, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$11.90
- LA PETITE DEJ'
cheese, 2 eggs, bacon, ham, sour cream with chives, creamy curry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$15.90
- L’OMELETTE
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions$12.90
- MERGUEZ
cheese, shakchouka (Tunisian vegetable stew), sunny egg, merguez (beef and lamb sausage), potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$16.90
- NORMANDY
cheese, Brie, candied apples, mushrooms, 1 egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$14.90
- PACHANGA
cheese, chicken, ham, jalapeños, grilled mini sweet peppers + ancho chipotle, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$14.90
- TARTIFLETTE
cheese, potato, sour cream, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$12.90
- TUNISIAN
cheese, tuna harissa cream, kalamata olives, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$12.90
- VEGGIE
cheese, mushrooms, potatoes, grilled mini sweet peppers, sun dried tomatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$11.90
SWEET CREPES/WAFFLES
- BUILD YOUR SWEET CREPE$5.90
- BUILD YOUR WAFFLE$6.90
KIDS MENU
- PUPPY CREPE
cheese, egg, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and small fountain drink$6.90
SPECIAL OFFERS
- COMPLETE BREAKFAST
1 square crepe with cheese, egg, ham/bacon, 1 sweet crepe with jam, 1 cold and 1 hot beverage$19.90
DESSERTS
- COCONUT FRENCH FLAN WITH CARAMEL$7.90
- CREPE SAINT SEVER
French vanilla custard and jam$9.90
- CREPE SUZETTE$9.90
- CREPES CRÉME BRULÉE
For 1 or for 2$13.90
- CREPES TROIS CHOCOLATS
Nutella, Oreo, chocolate sauce, banana, whipped cream$13.90
SOFT DRINKS
- APPLE CIDEROut of stock
- COKE$3.00
- COKE ZERO$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- GINGER ALE$3.00
- ICED TEA$3.00
- JUICE APPLE$4.00
- JUICE CRANBERRY$4.00
- JUICE GRAPEFRUIT$4.00
- JUICE ORANGE$4.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- SPRITE ZEROOut of stock
- WATER FLAT$3.90
- WATER SPARKLING$3.90
HOT DRINKS
- AMERICANO$4.00
- CAPPUCINO$4.00
- CAPPUCINO CHOCOLATE$4.00
- CHOCOLATE$4.00
- COFFEE LATTE$4.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$4.00
- ESPRESSO$4.00
- ESPRESSO CHOCOLATE$4.00
- HOT TEA$4.00
- MACCHIATO$4.00
- MOCHA$4.00
BEER
- CZECHVAR$6.00
- PAULANER$6.00
- KRONENBURG$6.00
WINE
- CABERNET SAUVIGNON$9.00+
- CHARDONNAY$7.00+
- MOSCATO$7.00+
- PINOT GRIGIO$7.00+
- PINOT NOIR$9.00+
- PROSECCO$9.00
- RIESLING$7.00+
- SAUVIGNON BLANC$7.00+
COCKTAILS
- MIMOSA$10.00
SAUCES
- ANCHO CHIPOTLE$1.50
- ANCIENT MUSTARD$1.50
- BALSAMIC VINEGAR$1.50
- BBQ$1.50
- BLUE CHEESE$1.50
- CAESAR$1.50
- CREAMY CURRY$2.00
- DIJON MUSTARD$1.50
- HARISSA$2.00
- HONEY MUSTARD$1.50
- HOUSE WHITE SAUCE$2.00
- KETCHUP$1.50
- MAYO$1.50
- MUSTARD$1.50
- RANCH$1.50
- SAMURAI$2.00
- SWEET CHILI$1.50
- TABASCO$1.50
MERCHANDISE
- MUG$8.00
- T-SHIRT$15.00
- PAINTING$50.00