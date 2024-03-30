About us
We come from Normandy, the land of crêpes. Norman Crepes are considered to be a typical product of Normandy, a coastal region located in western France. It has been popular in the region from as early as 13th century, particularly among fishermen and farmers who ate them as a quick and easy meal. Norman Crêpes are often associated with Norman culture and are considered a culinary specialty of the region. That’s why 90% of our menu is “original and homemade” without compromise, from Normandy to your plate. It's a culinary experience mixed with history because each dish has its own story. For example “dulce de leche” called “confiture de lait” in Normandy was cooked for the first time in history by a Norman Chef of Napoleon's army around 1801 A.D. for the soldiers.
Our Story
Crêpes
The Crêpe is a French dish composed of a very thin layer of dough, made from flour and eggs combined with a liquid (milk, sometimes mixed with water or beer), without yeast. It is generally round in shape. The crêpe is eaten hot or cold, sweet or savory (or plain), as a main course or as a dessert, but can also be a snack. It is served as is, decorated with a garnish or even filled. Depending on habits and the filling, it can be of varying thickness. The French Crêpe is prepared without yeast, unlike for example the American pancake, making it ultrathin and delicious.
Gluten free and vegan
We can accommodate every taste and diet from the flour to the toppings. We can therefore provide gluten-free and vegan crêpes. Please kindly note that we need 1 hour notice for the gluten-free and 1 day for the vegan to prepare appropriate batter.
Catering/private parties
Catering
We can accommodate most demanding catering requirements providing crepes created specially to accommodate your specific needs. We provide catering services 7 days a week. Our chef can cook on site for your guests. Please provide at least 24 hour.
Private parties
We provide birthday parties and baby showers on request for up to 30 people, also outside our regular working hours. Please contact us for more information.