About us

We come from Normandy, the land of crêpes. Norman Crepes are considered to be a typical product of Normandy, a coastal region located in western France. It has been popular in the region from as early as 13th century, particularly among fishermen and farmers who ate them as a quick and easy meal. Norman Crêpes are often associated with Norman culture and are considered a culinary specialty of the region. That’s why 90% of our menu is “original and homemade” without compromise, from Normandy to your plate. It's a culinary experience mixed with history because each dish has its own story. For example “dulce de leche” called “confiture de lait” in Normandy was cooked for the first time in history by a Norman Chef of Napoleon's army around 1801 A.D. for the soldiers.



