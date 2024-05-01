Sinful Crepes Boynton Beach
SAVORY CREPES
- 4 CHEESE$14.90
Monterey Jack or Emmental, Brie, feta, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato onions
- BUILD YOUR OWN SAVORY$6.90
Build your own savory crepe adding veggies, cheeses, sauces and proteins
- BURGER$13.90
Black Angus ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions
- CANNIBAL$15.90
cheese, Black Angus ground beef, pepperoni, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions
- CRAZY CHEESY BEEF$13.90
Monterey Jack, roasted beef, blue cheese, feta, lettuce, tomato, onions
- HAWAIIAN$10.90
cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce tomatoes, onions
- LA DIJONNAISE$14.90
Cheese, fava beans, caramelized onion, sour cream, chicken, ancient mustard
- LA PARISIENNE$11.90
cheese, roasted beef, Swiss cheese, mayo or mustard, cornichons, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- LA PETITE DEJ'$15.90
cheese, 2 eggs, bacon, ham, sour cream with chives, creamy curry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- L’OMELETTE$12.90
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions
- MERGUEZ$16.90
cheese, shakchouka (Tunisian vegetable stew), sunny egg, merguez (beef and lamb sausage), potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- NORMANDY$14.90
cheese, Brie, candied apples, mushrooms, 1 egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- PACHANGA$14.90
cheese, chicken, ham, jalapeños, grilled mini sweet peppers + ancho chipotle, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- TARTIFLETTE$12.90
cheese, potato, sour cream, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- TUNISIAN$12.90
cheese, tuna harissa cream, kalamata olives, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- VEGGIE$11.90
cheese, mushrooms, potatoes, grilled mini sweet peppers, sun dried tomatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, onions