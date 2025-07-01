Complete breakfast for just $19.90! Savory and sweet crepes and hot or cold drink included!
Sinful Crepes Boynton Beach
SAVORY CREPES
4 CHEESE
Monterey Jack, Brie, feta, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato onions$14.90
BUILD YOUR SAVORY
Build your own savory crepe adding veggies, cheeses, sauces and proteins$6.90
BURGER
Black Angus ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions$13.90
CANNIBAL
cheese, Black Angus ground beef, pepperoni, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions$15.90
CRAZY CHEESY BEEF
Monterey Jack, roasted beef, blue cheese, feta, lettuce, tomato, onions$13.90
HAWAIIAN
cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce tomatoes, onions$10.90
LA DIJONNAISE
Cheese, fava beans, caramelized onion, sour cream, chicken, ancient mustard$14.90
LA PARISIENNE
cheese, roasted beef, Swiss cheese, mayo or mustard, cornichons, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$11.90
LA PETITE DEJ'
cheese, 2 eggs, bacon, ham, sour cream with chives, creamy curry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$15.90
L’OMELETTE
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions$12.90
MERGUEZ
cheese, shakchouka (Tunisian vegetable stew), sunny egg, merguez (beef and lamb sausage), potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$16.90
NORMANDY
cheese, Brie, candied apples, mushrooms, 1 egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$14.90
PACHANGA
cheese, chicken, ham, jalapeños, grilled mini sweet peppers + ancho chipotle, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$14.90
SMOKED SALMON
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers$16.90
TARTIFLETTE
cheese, potato, sour cream, bacon/turkey bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$12.90
VEGGIE
cheese, mushrooms, potatoes, grilled mini sweet peppers, sun dried tomatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, onions$11.90
SWEET CREPES/WAFFLES
SPECIAL OFFERS
COMPLETE BREAKFAST
1 square crepe with cheese, egg, ham/bacon, 1 sweet crepe with jam, 1 cold or hot beverage$19.90
FRENCH BREAKFAST
2 eggs, bacon crumbles, ham, cheese, mushrooms, potatoes and crepe with honey mustard and jam.$14.90
SALAD & BITES
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta or goat cheese, cold crepe bites with Boursin and ham, homemade white sauce.$12.90
BÉCHAMEL CHICKEN
Chicken, spinach, cheese with béchamel sauce.$12.90
CROQUE MADAME
Ham & cheese with béchamel sauce topped with sunny egg.$12.90
FRENCH ONION SOUP
French onion soup with Swiss cheese and toasts$9.90
FRENCH TOAST
French classic in cinnamon batter with fresh berries, candied apples, whipped cream and maple syrup$12.90
DESSERTS
COCONUT FRENCH FLAN WITH CARAMEL$7.90
CREPE SAINT SEVER
French vanilla custard and jam$9.90
CREPE SUZETTE
Flambéed crepe with a sauce made of caramelized sugar, butter, orange juice, orange zest and orange liqueur.$9.90
CREPES CRÉME BRULÉE
Crepe filled with vanilla custard and fresh strawberries with caramelized sugar crust on top.$13.90
CREPES TROIS CHOCOLATS
Nutella, Oreo, chocolate sauce, banana, whipped cream$13.90
ECLAIR
Classic French pastry$4.00OUT OF STOCK
PARISIAN MERINGUE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
SOFT DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
WINE
COCKTAILS
SAUCES
ANCHO CHIPOTLE$1.50
ANCIENT MUSTARD$1.50
BALSAMIC VINEGAR$1.50
BBQ$1.50
BLUE CHEESE$1.50
CAESAR$1.50
CREAMY CURRY$2.00
DIJON MUSTARD$1.50
HARISSA$2.00
HONEY MUSTARD$1.50
WHITE SAUCE
Yoghurt based with mint and other herbs.$2.00
KETCHUP$1.50
MAYO$1.50
MUSTARD$1.50
RANCH$1.50
SAMURAI
Made of mayo, ketchup and harissa.$2.00
SWEET CHILI$1.50
TABASCO$1.50
